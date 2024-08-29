CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $482.29

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $482.29 and last traded at $481.30, with a volume of 2921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $478.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CACI. Raymond James cut shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.00.

Get CACI International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CACI International

CACI International Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $449.01 and its 200-day moving average is $412.50.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.68. CACI International had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

In other news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total transaction of $4,631,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,319,830.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $141,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total transaction of $4,631,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,319,830.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,738. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in CACI International by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CACI International in the second quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 340,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 26.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 48,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CACI International by 25.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.