Callan Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Callan Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 1.0% of Callan Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.73. 9,477,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,957,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average of $57.53. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $197.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

