Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,881 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,846 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 80,085 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $380,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.15.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,149,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,298. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.33. The company has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

