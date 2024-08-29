Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $10,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

ESGV stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,554 shares. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.65.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

