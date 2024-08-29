Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,437 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Medtronic by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,109 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,817,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,357,000 after purchasing an additional 727,931 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,726,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,634,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,040,802,000 after purchasing an additional 346,641 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,089,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $893,352,000 after buying an additional 101,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Medtronic
In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic
Medtronic Trading Down 0.2 %
MDT stock opened at $88.60 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $90.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.30.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Sleeper AI-Winner Ambarella Will More Than Triple in Price
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Gold vs. Silver: Which Is the Better Investment in the New Cycle?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Best Growth Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.