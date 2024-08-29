Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.12-3.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.22. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-11% yr/yr to ~$10.50-10.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.51 billion. Campbell Soup also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.120-3.220 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Price Performance

NYSE:CPB traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.62. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.