Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (LFE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Canadian Life Companies Split Price Performance
LFE stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.32. The company had a trading volume of 122,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,866. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.62. Canadian Life Companies Split has a fifty-two week low of C$2.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.26.
Canadian Life Companies Split Company Profile
