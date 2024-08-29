Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Short Interest Up 56.7% in August

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700,000 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the July 31st total of 25,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.92. 5,201,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,558,480. The stock has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 60.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

