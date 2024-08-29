Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) PT Lowered to $16.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CSIQ. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Glj Research raised their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $9.10 to $12.28 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Canadian Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CSIQ

Canadian Solar Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of CSIQ opened at $12.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $28.72.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.80%. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Solar

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 72.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 43.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,733 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,435 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Solar

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.