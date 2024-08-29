Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,067,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 665,820 shares.The stock last traded at $23.03 and had previously closed at $23.03.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.38.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.1134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LongView Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 60,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

