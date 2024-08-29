Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,067,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 665,820 shares.The stock last traded at $23.03 and had previously closed at $23.03.
Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.38.
Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.1134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.
Institutional Trading of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF
About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF
The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.