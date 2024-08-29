CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Short Interest Down 63.0% in August

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the July 31st total of 523,800 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of CareMax

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in CareMax by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,424,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 539,544 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in shares of CareMax by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 374,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 246,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CareMax in the first quarter worth about $130,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareMax Stock Performance

Shares of CMAX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.96. 123,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,486. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. CareMax has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $85.20.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax, Inc provides care and chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.

