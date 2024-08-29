Carlton Investments Ltd. (ASX:CIN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

Carlton Investments Ltd. (ASX:CINGet Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Carlton Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.60.

Carlton Investments Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 87.64, a quick ratio of 86.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Carlton Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlton Investments Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia through its subsidiaries. Carlton Investments Limited was founded in 1928 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Dividend History for Carlton Investments (ASX:CIN)

