CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Short Interest Down 20.5% in August

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,200 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the July 31st total of 751,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Insider Activity at CarParts.com

In other news, Director Jim Barnes purchased 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,306.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in CarParts.com by 73.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 129,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 54,869 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 582,376 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 346,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 142,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of PRTS traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.83. 255,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,600. CarParts.com has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRTS shares. StockNews.com downgraded CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.30 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

