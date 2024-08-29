Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Down 61.3% in August

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the July 31st total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp stock. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned 0.45% of Carver Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARV traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.96. 6,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,598. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $9.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Carver Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CARV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Carver Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

