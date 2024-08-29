Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Celcuity from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celcuity currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of CELC opened at $16.59 on Monday. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $582.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,754,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,566,000 after purchasing an additional 60,563 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in Celcuity by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,552,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,534,000 after buying an additional 1,017,000 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celcuity during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,583,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 92.4% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,326,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after acquiring an additional 637,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 828,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

