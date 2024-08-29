Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.37

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.37 and last traded at $27.67, with a volume of 10385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $750.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $87.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.73%.

In other news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $75,559.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,343.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 660.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

