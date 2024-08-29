Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $199.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GTLS. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised Chart Industries to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $179.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.31.

Chart Industries stock opened at $120.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.67, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74. Chart Industries has a one year low of $106.88 and a one year high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.03.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 905.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

