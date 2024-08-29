Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Shares of UPS traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.80. 1,735,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,236,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.79. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $172.75. The company has a market cap of $108.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

