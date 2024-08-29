Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.00

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

Chorus Stock Down 4.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.92.

Get Chorus alerts:

Chorus Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.7539 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Chorus’s previous dividend of $0.47.

About Chorus

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and asymmetric digital subscriber line and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services, as well as solutions for transport and infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.