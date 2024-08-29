Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Chubb by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,677,000 after purchasing an additional 685,677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,625,000 after buying an additional 2,064,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $957,756,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 14.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,294,000 after acquiring an additional 457,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Chubb by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,051,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,270,000 after acquiring an additional 87,059 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $278.71. 1,073,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,474. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $198.67 and a 52-week high of $280.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $113.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.30 and its 200 day moving average is $258.84.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $3,878,712. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

