Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $97.53 and last traded at $97.90. Approximately 124,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 151,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.04.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cimpress from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Cimpress from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.04 and a 200 day moving average of $88.72.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $3.56. The company had revenue of $832.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.90 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 5.28%. Equities analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $327,964.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,317 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $118,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $327,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,421 shares of company stock worth $1,123,602. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 9,821.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 156,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 154,785 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,696,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth $9,433,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Cimpress by 649.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 93,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

