Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.81

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.81 and last traded at C$10.80, with a volume of 185167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGX. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cineplex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.71.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CGX
Cineplex Price Performance
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cineplex
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.