Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.81

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.81 and last traded at C$10.80, with a volume of 185167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGX. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cineplex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.30. The stock has a market cap of C$695.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.74.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

