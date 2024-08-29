CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Sees Large Volume Increase

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 97,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 104,383 shares.The stock last traded at $7.11 and had previously closed at $7.06.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CINT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CI&T from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CI&T from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $934.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in CI&T by 101.1% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 2,134,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,302 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CI&T by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,489 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,264,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CI&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in CI&T by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 65,457 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

