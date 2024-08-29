Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.14

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.14 and last traded at $29.99, with a volume of 499003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.78.

YOU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

In other news, Director Michael Z. Barkin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $716,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Z. Barkin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $716,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $4,221,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,908.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,369,455 over the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clear Secure by 11.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,571,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,330 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,230,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,716,000 after buying an additional 101,011 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,103,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,358,000 after acquiring an additional 757,528 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 303.6% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,199,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,445,000 after purchasing an additional 902,436 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

