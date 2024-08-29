ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Price Performance

Shares of ClearOne stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. ClearOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearOne

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) by 5,150.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.88% of ClearOne worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

