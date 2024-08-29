Cogstate Limited (ASX:CGS) Insider Martyn Myer Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Cogstate Limited (ASX:CGS – Get Free Report) insider Martyn Myer acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.08 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$108,100.00 ($73,040.54).

Cogstate Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Cogstate Company Profile

Cogstate Limited, a neuroscience technology company, engages in the creation, validation, and commercialization of digital brain health assessments used in both academic and industry sponsored research. Its cognitive services include project management, data management, scientific consulting, statistical analysis, scales procurement, rater training, and monitoring solutions.

