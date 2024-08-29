Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,170 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 94,975 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,207,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,995,000 after purchasing an additional 56,024 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,267,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,443,250. The company has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

