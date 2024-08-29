Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,621 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.5% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,317,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,340,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,598 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 43,877 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 78,738 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $416,229.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,821,929.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $416,229.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,821,929.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,274 shares of company stock worth $4,764,829 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.79. 11,970,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,839,639. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $204.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.88.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

