Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,484 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 1.8% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 181,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.11.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,841.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891 over the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $21.43. 10,691,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,977,882. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

