Conning Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,760 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,493 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $880,516,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,757 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,653,000 after acquiring an additional 632,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,577,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,874,000 after acquiring an additional 296,134 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.26. 15,355,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,808,926. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $44.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.