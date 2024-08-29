Conning Inc. Buys 30 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SHW traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $361.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,604. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $363.13. The stock has a market cap of $91.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $327.67 and its 200 day moving average is $321.73.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm's revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $358.16.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

