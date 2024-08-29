Conning Inc. Buys New Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.32. 3,613,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,051,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average is $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $46.39.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

