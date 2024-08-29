Conning Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.90. The stock had a trading volume of 980,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,064. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.04. The stock has a market cap of $69.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $218.75 and a 12 month high of $283.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

