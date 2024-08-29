Conning Inc. Has $962,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 32,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 51,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 31,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Up 0.9 %

T stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.82. 20,427,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,614,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $142.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America raised shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

