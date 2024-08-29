Conning Inc. Increases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,930,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,595,268,000 after purchasing an additional 91,956 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,506,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,011,640,000 after purchasing an additional 213,038 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,210,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,063,377,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $932,571,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target (up from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,232.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,108.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

REGN traded down $2.47 on Wednesday, hitting $1,199.29. 308,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,276. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $769.19 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The company has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,091.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,006.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total transaction of $2,031,980.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,311,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total transaction of $2,031,980.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,311,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,011.00, for a total value of $836,097.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,559 shares of company stock valued at $17,087,606 in the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

