Conning Inc. Invests $211,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $912.30.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $2,665,213.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,987,866.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $2,171,708.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 865,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,565,775.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $2,665,213.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,987,866.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,956 shares of company stock worth $79,700,158. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR traded down $16.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $929.30. The company had a trading volume of 460,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,149. The stock has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 112.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $392.10 and a 12-month high of $956.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $844.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $757.23.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

