Conning Inc. Sells 30,474 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,474 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter worth about $71,172,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 26,276 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CRH by 2,426.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,826,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,634 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,041,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.70.

CRH Trading Down 0.5 %

CRH stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,360,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,218,976. The company has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average is $80.51. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $90.96.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. Analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.97%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

