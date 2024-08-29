Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Lowered to $280.00 at Morgan Stanley

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $305.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on STZ. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $299.21.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $240.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.15 and a 200 day moving average of $253.82.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

