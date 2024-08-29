Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,988 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 3.5% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $62,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $13.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $892.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,845. The company has a market capitalization of $395.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $851.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $790.20. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $533.12 and a 52 week high of $896.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,526. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Argus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $925.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $920.00 to $915.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.