Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Boosted by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,871 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $13.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $892.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $851.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $790.20. The firm has a market cap of $395.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $533.12 and a one year high of $896.67.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,970 shares of company stock worth $4,249,526 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 target price (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $824.50.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

