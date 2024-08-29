Cronos Price Tops $0.0810 on Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0810 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cronos has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and $7.80 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00039161 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00013181 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007689 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

