CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.610-3.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.61-3.65 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HSBC cut CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $388.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $381.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $325.72.

CRWD traded up $12.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $277.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,375,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,789. The company has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 531.09, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $145.38 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $308.66 and a 200-day moving average of $319.21.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

