CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.800-0.810 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $979.2 million-$984.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.610-3.650 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $335.46.

CRWD stock traded down $5.63 on Wednesday, reaching $264.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,959,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,479. The company’s fifty day moving average is $308.66 and its 200 day moving average is $319.21. The company has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 498.49, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $141.97 and a 1 year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

