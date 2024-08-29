CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.
CrowdStrike Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $5.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.20. 6,959,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,382,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.21. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $141.97 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The company has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.49, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.
