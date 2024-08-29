CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Sees Large Volume Increase After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 3,792,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 5,375,317 shares.The stock last traded at $281.48 and had previously closed at $264.20.

The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $381.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.72.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $1,342,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5,210.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 124,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,810,000 after purchasing an additional 122,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $2,685,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $73,972,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $508,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 4.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 531.09, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

