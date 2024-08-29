Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 108.7% from the July 31st total of 10,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown Crafts news, Director Zenon S. Nie bought 8,085 shares of Crown Crafts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,207.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Donald R. Ratajczak acquired 10,661 shares of Crown Crafts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $50,213.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 261,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,082.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zenon S. Nie purchased 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,191.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,207.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Crafts

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWS. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.82. Crown Crafts has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $22.58 million for the quarter.

Crown Crafts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

