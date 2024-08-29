Crown Wealth Group LLC Sells 191 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Crown Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,867.3% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 89,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,885,000 after purchasing an additional 85,223 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock traded down $3.30 on Wednesday, hitting $561.36. 2,825,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,029,208. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $550.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $530.52. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $568.24. The stock has a market cap of $484.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.