CT Private Equity Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 7.01 (LON:CTPE)

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.01 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CT Private Equity Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CTPE stock traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Thursday, hitting GBX 450 ($5.93). 114,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,956. The stock has a market capitalization of £321.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,328.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 452.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 455.53. CT Private Equity Trust has a one year low of GBX 406 ($5.35) and a one year high of GBX 516 ($6.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.10.

CT Private Equity Trust Company Profile

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

