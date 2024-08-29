CT Private Equity Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 7.01 (LON:CTPE)

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.01 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CT Private Equity Trust Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of CTPE stock traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Thursday, hitting GBX 450 ($5.93). 114,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,956. The stock has a market capitalization of £321.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,328.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 452.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 455.53. CT Private Equity Trust has a one year low of GBX 406 ($5.35) and a one year high of GBX 516 ($6.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.10.
CT Private Equity Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CT Private Equity Trust
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Super Micro Computer Stock: Opportunity Dip on Short Report?
Receive News & Ratings for CT Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.