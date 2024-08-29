CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Director Sells $177,665.67 in Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Huberman sold 120,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $177,665.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,433,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,356.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CuriosityStream Stock Performance

Shares of CuriosityStream stock remained flat at $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 504,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,902. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $77.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 69.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CuriosityStream Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 12th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. CuriosityStream’s payout ratio is -11.49%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.35 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CURI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CuriosityStream

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 6,399.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 71,353 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 782.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 151,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 134,132 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 90,126 shares in the last quarter. 6.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.