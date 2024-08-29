Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

CW has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $307.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CW stock opened at $312.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.73 and a 200 day moving average of $266.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $190.64 and a twelve month high of $317.83.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,469.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

